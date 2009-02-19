How to Draw Lighthouses in 4 Steps

Lighthouse Pictures Learn how to draw this lighthouse in a few simple steps. See more pictures of lighthouses.
Publications International, Ltd.

Surround­ed by ocean waves and sand, this lighthouse rises above the coast to guide sh­ips in the night. Our simple instructions will guide you as you learn how to draw it.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw this lighthouse. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. 

Contents
  1. 1. Cylinder and Box
  2. 2. Roof and Landscape
  3. 3. Doors and Windows
  4. 4. Details and Shading

1. Cylinder and Box

Sketch a cylinder in the center of your paper and a three-dimensional box to the right of it. Draw a horizontal line for the ground. 

2. Roof and Landscape

Add a double top to the cylinder. Draw curved lines on the cylinder as shown. Put a roof on the small house with angled lines. Add rectangles for the windows. Draw two vertical lines in each window for the shutters.

Sketch the door with an incomplete rectangle. Draw uneven ovals for the rocks and a wavy line for the trees in the distant horizon. 

3. Doors and Windows

Draw a door for the lighthouse. Finish both doors and the two windows with + signs and double lines. Add doorknobs. Draw one small and one larger rectangle on the lighthouse for windows.

Add vertical lines for the railing. Sketch double vertical lines and a bell-shaped figure for the top of the lighthouse. Use a squiggly line for the waves. 

4. Details and Shading

Shade the roof of the lighthouse with crisscross lines. Add more diagonal lines for the glass at the top of the lighthouse. Detail the railing with thick black lines. Add shading to the windows. Texture the roof and shutter slats on the house with horizontal lines. Shade the rocks and water.

Your drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

