How to Draw Jets in 6 Steps

Learn to draw jet planes screaming through the sky with our easy directions. See more ­flight pictures­.
You'll be a real quick draw when you master this drawing project. Follow the easy step-by-step instruction below to draw jets, the fastest of all aircraft.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above jet. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Are you ready to get started? Head over to the next page for the first step.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body and Nose
  2. 2. Draw the Wings and Cockpit
  3. 3. Add the Tail Fins
  4. 4. Draw the Air Intakes
  5. 5. Add Detail to the Body
  6. 6. Add the Finishing Touches

1. Draw the Body and Nose

­Draw a long, flat box form for the body of the plane. Add a long football shape for the cockpit.

On the next page, we'll add the wings and cockpit.­

2. Draw the Wings and Cockpit

Sketch the window of the cockpit. Draw two large wedges and two small wedges for the wings and tail.

­On the next page, we'll add the tail fins.

3. Add the Tail Fins

Draw a long rectangle on each side of the plane's body. The rectangles should stretch the entire length of the body. Add two fat bullet shapes at the back to make the engines. Sketch two curved lines for detail. Draw two tall tail fins at the back of the plane. Outline the fins to create depth.

On the next page, we'll add air intakes for the engines.

4. Draw the Air Intakes

Draw two long half-circles on each side of the jet body. Add an air intake on both sides of the cockpit, just under the body. Sketch narrow rectangles on the wings and a curved shape under the cockpit.

We'll add some detail to the body on the next page.

5. Add Detail to the Body

Draw detail lines on the wings, body, engines, and cockpit. Add some small hatches on the cockpit and on the body near the wing.

We'll add the final touches to our drawing in the next step.

6. Add the Finishing Touches

­Use a felt-tip pen to trace the lines you want to keep. Erase any extra pencil lines.

Up, up, and away! Now that you've tried to draw all of our planes, you'll be filling the wild blue yonder with your own works of art.

