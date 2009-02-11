How to Draw Jets in 6 Steps

" " Learn to draw jet planes screaming through the sky with our easy directions. See more ­flight pictures ­. Publications International, Ltd.

You'll be a real quick draw when you master this drawing project. Follow the easy step-by-step instruction below to draw jets, the fastest of all aircraft.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above jet. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

