How to Draw in Perspective

Your drawings of buildings will look m­ore realistic if you use perspective. This is a w­ay of drawing an object so that the drawing shows depth. A far-away object appea­rs smaller than a close-up object, even if they are actually the same size. A drawing made in perspective will show the two objects in their correct relative sizes.

It's easy to draw both near and far objects the correct size if you use vanishing points. If you look down a pair of railroad tracks, you can see that in the distance they appear to come together. The point at which lines that are actually parallel appear to come together is called the vanishing point.

Drawing a building requires two vanishing points -- one on each side of the building. These two points represent the point where the horizontal lines of the building would come together if they were long enough.

In this section, we'll show you how to use perspective in your drawings. You can draw the building below freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.