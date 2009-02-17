How to Draw Grapes in 5 Steps

" " Grapes Image Gallery Learn to draw grapes and other flowers and plants with our step-by-step instructions. See more pictures of grapes. Publications International, Ltd.

By the time they reach the supermarket, Grapes h­ave been picked from cluster­s ranging anywhere from 6 to 300 grapes. These grape clusters can grow just about anywhere, from the U.S. and Canada to Asia. Grapes are not only tasty, but they are also nutritious. So much, that they are considered a "superfruit" around the globe.

While ­most people are accustomed to either green, purple or black grapes, grapes are also blue, golden, red, pink, brown, peach, and even white.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above grapes. You can draw this fruit freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.