How to Draw Grapes in 5 Steps

Grapes Image Gallery Learn to draw grapes and other flowers and plants with our step-by-step instructions. See more pictures of grapes.
By the time they reach the supermarket, Grapes h­ave been picked from cluster­s ranging anywhere from 6 to 300 grapes. These grape clusters can grow just about anywhere, from the U.S. and Canada to Asia. Grapes are not only tasty, but they are also nutritious. So much, that they are considered a "superfruit" around the globe.

While ­most people are accustomed to either green, purple or black grapes, grapes are also blue, golden, red, pink, brown, peach, and even white.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above grapes. You can draw this fruit freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Outline
  2. 2. Leaves
  3. 3. Draw Ovals
  4. 4. Veins
  5. 5. Shading and Details

1. Outline

Lightly sketch a rough kidney shape to show where the bunch of grapes will go. Above it, lightly sketch three rough heart shapes to show the position of the leaves.

Sketch in two stems, one with a wiggly line and the other with a curving line.

2. Leaves

Using jagged lines, draw in the edges of the leaves. Show that the corner of one leaf folds over by drawing a jagged line inside a curved line. Draw the outline of the right-hand stem with two slightly jagged lines.

3. Draw Ovals

Fill the kidney shape with grapes by drawing many oval shapes. Show that some grapes are behind others by leaving the ovals incomplete.

4. Veins

Draw veins in each leaf. Do this by sketching two curving lines down the center with smaller sets of curving lines branching off to the edges. Draw the curly stem with two wavy lines.

5. Shading and Details

Shade the leaves with lines along the veins. Shade the edges of the leaves with shorter lines. Shade the bottoms of the grapes with short lines.

Darken the grapes that are slightly hidden with many short lines. Shade the large stem with lines following the outline of the stem.

Drawing so many perfect circles probably gave you lots of practice. But in the next section, instead of drawing perfect circles, you'll draw a few not-so-perfect circles, and other interesting shapes. Continue to the next page to learn how to draw a lilac.

 

