How to Draw Castles in 5 Steps

" " Amazing Architecture Image Gallery Learn how to draw castles like this in only a few simple steps. See more pictures of amazing architecture. Publications International, Ltd.

You can almost see the tips of t­hese mountain-top castles touching the sky. Take a trip to the past and learn how to draw these stunning castles.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw castles. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.