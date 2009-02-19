How to Draw Castles in 5 Steps

Amazing Architecture Image Gallery Learn how to draw castles like this in only a few simple steps. See more pictures of amazing architecture.
Publications International, Ltd.

You can almost see the tips of t­hese mountain-top castles touching the sky. Take a trip to the past and learn how to draw these stunning castles.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw castles. You can draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor, or you can print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. 

Contents
  1. 1. Basic Shape
  2. 2. Rectangles
  3. 3. Towers
  4. 4. Windows
  5. 5. Shading

1. Basic Shape

Draw the basic shape of the building using a rectangle, a box, an odd-shaped rectangle for the roof, and two straight lines on the left side that meet as shown.

2. Rectangles

Add the building extension on the right and the towers with rectangles and straight lines. Top some of them with triangles. Sketch a horizontal line behind the building. Draw the trees with a long squiggly line that covers the entire bottom of the castle as shown. 

3. Towers

Draw the mountains with uneven lines behind the building. Add two towers to the top of the roof with rectangles and triangles. Draw two rectangles beneath the towers as shown. Sketch curved lines in the upper rectangle. Draw curved lines on two other towers as shown.

Add a straight vertical line at the top of the tower on the right and to the roof on the left. Block many windows using rectangles and odd-shaped triangles. Add some surface detail to the side of the building with straight horizontal and vertical lines. 

4. Windows

Use odd-shaped rectangles and lines to add many windows to the side of the building. Add small straight lines to the tops of most of the towers. Draw a curly horizontal line wherever the roof meets the side of the building. Use uneven ovals to form the stones on the right side of the building. 

5. Shading

Add texture to the castle with straight vertical and diagonal lines. Shade the tree line and the stones on the lower right-hand side with diagonal lines. In the area where there are no stones, use diagonal lines to shade the ground.

Your drawing is finished! Even if you don't get it right the first time, keep practicing until you're happy with your drawing.

