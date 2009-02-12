How to Draw Bullet Trains in 6 Steps

" " Bullet trains are the fastest trains around, zooming down the tracks at high speeds. Publications International, Ltd.

Bullet trains are the latest and greatest way to travel the railways at top speed. Use these step-by-step instructions to draw your own rapid transit.

In this article, we'll show you how to draw the above bullet train. Either draw it freehand while looking at your ­computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

­