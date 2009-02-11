How to Draw an Orchid in 5 Steps

You can learn how to draw an orchid in a few easy steps.
­Woul­d yo­u believe t­hat there are more than 24,000 orchid species? This colorful flower is extremely diverse and it is one of the most advanced flowering plants on the planet.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above orchid. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. 

Contents
  1. 1. Sketch the Outline
  2. 2. Retrace the Edges
  3. 3. Finish the Petals
  4. 4. Add Dots
  5. 5. Shading and Details

1. Sketch the Outline

Lightly sketch an oval for the center of the flower. On each side, sketch a large curve that connects to the top of the oval. Connect the bottoms of these two lines with a wide U shape.

Sketch three large ovals near the small oval center. Sketch two half circles for the remaining petals. Draw two straight lines for the stem. Sketch a leaf shape with two curving lines. At the top, sketch another leaf shape.

2. Retrace the Edges

Redraw the outlines of the petals with wavy lines. Redraw the center of the flower so that it is an irregular oval. Add another line to each leaf to show that the edge is turned over.

3. Finish the Petals

In each leaf, draw several long parallel lines in the small section that is turned over. Outline the petals, giving them a more irregular edge. Draw a design of small circles and squiggly curves near the center of the flower.

Draw a line from the bottom of the right-hand side of the stem to the petals to show that the top leaf is attached to the stem.

4. Add Dots

Add a series of small dots surrounding the center design. For some of the petals, add a line to the contour to show that the petal is folded over.

5. Shading and Details

Shade most of the center of the flower with short parallel lines. Shade the petals at their tips and centers with more lines. Vary the lengths of the lines. Shade the leaves and stem with long parallel lines.

Whenever you're done putting the finishing touches on your beautiful orchid, continue to the next section to learn how to draw a flowering plant whose name means "rainbow" in Greek.

In the next section, learn how to draw a­n iris.

 

