How to Draw an Orchid in 5 Steps

­Woul­d yo­u believe t­hat there are more than 24,000 orchid species? This colorful flower is extremely diverse and it is one of the most advanced flowering plants on the planet.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above orchid. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.