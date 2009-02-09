How to Draw a Violet in 5 Steps

Violet Image Gallery You can learn to draw this violet. See more pictures of flowers.
­The viole­t has a whopping 400-5­00 species throughout the world and it is popular for its many delightful scents. This flowering plant is the color of violet, of course, but it can also be blue, yellow, white or even a combination of yellow and white.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above violet. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Rough Outline
  2. 2. Sketch Petals and Leaves
  3. 3. Stems and Scallops
  4. 4. Veins
  5. 5. Shading and Detail

1. Rough Outline

Lightly sketch four circles to show the position of the flowers. Lightly sketch two heart shapes below them for leaves. Sketch curving lines for the stems.

Behind the flowers, sketch three more leaf shapes using curved lines.

2. Sketch Petals and Leaves

Within the circles, sketch petals using circular shapes. Outline the leaves with scalloped lines. For the leaves behind the flowers, show that they are folded over.

Do this by drawing one side of the shape with a curving line. Draw a second, scalloped line inside the shape.

3. Stems and Scallops

Draw the outlines of the petals with slightly scalloped lines. Draw two short, curving lines in each petal to show ridges. Draw in the stems.

Add a scalloped line at the bottom of the stems. Draw a small arc below the scalloped line.

4. Veins

Draw in the veins of the bottom leaves using double branched lines. In the leaves that are folded, the center vein can't be seen.

Draw narrow V shapes that curve toward the scalloped edges. Draw tiny circles for the centers of the flowers.

5. Shading and Detail

Shade the leaves with short parallel lines on either side of the veins. Shade the edges of the leaves with very short lines.

Use just a few short lines to shade each of the petals at the tips, Shade the centers of the flowers with a few very short lines.

I'm sure you had fun drawing a violet. Ready to move on to the next flower? If you thought the violet was beautiful, wait until you learn how to draw a poppy!

 

