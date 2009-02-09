How to Draw a Violet in 5 Steps

­The viole­t has a whopping 400-5­00 species throughout the world and it is popular for its many delightful scents. This flowering plant is the color of violet, of course, but it can also be blue, yellow, white or even a combination of yellow and white.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above violet. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.