How to Draw a Tiger in 6 Steps

Learn how to draw a tiger in only six steps. It's easy with step-by-step instructions.

Many artists have chosen this reg­al cat's striking stripes as a subject for their art­work. Now you can make this stunning animal part of your portfolio.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above tiger. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.