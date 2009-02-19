How to Draw a Strawberry in 5 Steps

" " Flower Image Gallery Learn how to draw a strawberry with our easy instructions. See more pictures of flowers. Publications International, Ltd.

A str­awberry is the red fruit of certain plants in the Rosaceae (or rose) family. The flowers of a strawberry are typically white. For centuries, the strawberry was not only admired for its taste, but also for its healing abilities. People even bathed in them!

Today, the strawberry is still popular for its sweet taste and numerous health benefits. Did you know that a strawberry contains more vitamin C than an orange?

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above strawberry. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.