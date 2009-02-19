How to Draw a Strawberry in 5 Steps

Learn how to draw a strawberry with our easy instructions.


A str­awberry is the red fruit of certain plants in the Rosaceae (or rose) family. The flowers of a strawberry are typically white. For centuries, the strawberry was not only admired for its taste, but also for its healing abilities. People even bathed in them!

Today, the strawberry is still popular for its sweet taste and numerous health benefits. Did you know that a strawberry contains more vitamin C than an orange?

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above strawberry. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Outline
  2. 2. Jagged Leaves
  3. 3. Draw Veins
  4. 4.Draw the Berries
  5. 5. Shading

1. Outline

Lightly sketch three stems curving upward. At the top of each stem, sketch an oval to show the position of a flower. Sketch three longer stems that curve downward.

At the end of each one, sketch a rough heart shape for a strawberry. Make one strawberry large; the other two can be small. Around this grouping, sketch many leaf shapes.

2. Jagged Leaves

Draw each flower using a tiny circle surrounded by five oval shapes. Draw the leaves in jagged lines. For the topmost leaf, draw the left-hand edge in a smooth curve and the right-hand edge in a jagged line.

This shows that the leaf is facing to the right -- the smooth line is the bottom of the leaf. Draw small leaves at the stem ends of the strawberries with short, curving lines.

3. Draw Veins

Draw veins in each of the leaves by drawing gently curving lines. Use two lines for the larger veins. Redraw the flowers, giving the petals a ruffly edge with a wavy line.

4.Draw the Berries

Draw tiny circles in the centers of the flowers. Draw many tiny ovals all over the strawberries to show the seeds. Draw more, smaller ovals on the bottoms of the strawberries.

Outline the strawberries by drawing lines connecting the seeds on the edges. Redraw the stems, if necessary.

5. Shading

Shade the leaves with many lines on the topsides of the veins. Shade the flowers with a few short lines coming out from their centers.

Lightly shade the strawberries with short lines around the edges. Darken the center of the plant, u­nder the stems, with crisscross lines.

