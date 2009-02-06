How to Draw a Squirrel in 4 Steps

A squirr­el makes a great subject ­for an outdoor drawing, whether it's scampering up a tree, holding a nut in its tiny paws, or just sitting in the green grass trying to remember where it buried its stash.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above squirrel. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.