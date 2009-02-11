How to Draw a Spider Plant in 5 Steps

" " Flower Image Gallery You can learn how to draw this spider plant in a few easy steps. See more pictures of flowers. Publications International, Ltd.

A spider plant is one of the mos­t popular houseplants in the world. They are very easy to grow and they are admired for their ornamental features and excell­ent filtering ability.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above spider plant. You can draw this plant freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.