How to Draw a Sheep in 4 Steps

This easy project shows you what shapes to use to dr­aw a sheep's woolly coat. Three quick steps later, your sheep drawing is done!

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above sheep. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.