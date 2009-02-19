How to Draw a Rose in 5 Steps

A rose typically has five­ petals, barbs, and seeds. It is one of the most popular florists' ­flowers and­ it is also popular for use as a fragrance.

Most of us are familiar with red roses, but roses can be found in a variety of colors such as green, orange, pink, white or yellow. Some red roses are so dark -- they look black!

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above rose. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.