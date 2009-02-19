How to Draw a Rose in 5 Steps

Flower Image Gallery Learn how to draw a rose and other flowers and plants with our step-by-step instructions. See more pictures of flowers.
Publications International, Ltd.

A rose typically has five­ petals, barbs, and seeds. It is one of the most popular florists' ­flowers and­ it is also popular for use as a fragrance.

Most of us are familiar with red roses, but roses can be found in a variety of colors such as green, orange, pink, white or yellow. Some red roses are so dark -- they look black!

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above rose. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Outline
  2. 2. Sketch the Petals
  3. 3. Leaves and Stems
  4. 4. Finish the Petals
  5. 5. Shading

1. Outline

For the stems, draw two slightly wavy diagonal lines that cross each other. Lightly sketch a circle at the top of each stem to show where the flower will be.

Sketch in arcs for the stems of the leaves, then draw leaves using curved lines.

2. Sketch the Petals

Inside the circles, lightly sketch in petals. Use wavy lines to show the way the petals overlap and curve around each other.

Show that some of the petals fold over by drawing a second curve near the top of the petal. Finish each stem by drawing a second line.

3. Leaves and Stems

Make the leaves more realistic by outlining them with jagged lines. Draw a curved line through the center of each leaf to show the vein.

Add a second line to each leaf stem. All along each flower's stem, add small curving thorns.

4. Finish the Petals

Finish the petals by adding more lines to connect the lines you already drew. Make the edges of the petals more irregular, changing the outline to include small points and curves.

Add more veins to each leaf by drawing gently curving lines from the center vein to the edge.

5. Shading

Draw shading in the flowers' petals where the petals curve outward. To shade those areas, draw a series of parallel curving lines. Vary the lengths of the lines.

Shade the leaves by drawing short parallel lines next to each vein. Shade one side of each stem with very short lines.

You're done! Let's move on. Although our next prickly plant doesn't like to be touched, it's certainly an interesting plant to have around. Can you guess what it is?

Continue to the next section to learn how to draw a cactus.

 

