How to Draw a Poppy in 5 Steps

Flower Image Gallery Learn how to draw this poppy. See more pictures of flowers.
Flower Image Gallery Learn how to draw this poppy. See more pictures of flowers.
Publications International, Ltd.

A poppy is probably one the m­ost flamboyant flowering plants in the world. Due to its bold red color and because it grows in groups, the showy poppy can be se­en from hundreds of feet, even miles, away. Poppies are also white, pink, yellow, orange or blue in color.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above poppy. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Sketch the Outline
  2. 2. Sketch the Petals
  3. 3. Petals and Leaves
  4. 4. Stems and Veins
  5. 5. Shading and Details

1. Sketch the Outline

­Lightly sketch a large oval for a flower and a smaller circle for a bud. Sketch the stems with curving lines. Sketch in three other curving lines to show the position of the leaves.

Advertisement

2. Sketch the Petals

­

­Sketch roughly triangular petals using wavy lines. Draw an arc shape for the center of the flower. Outline the bud and show petals by drawing a wavy, Y-shaped line. Draw in a second line for each stem.

Advertisement

3. Petals and Leaves

­Draw the petals more carefully using wavy lines to suggest ruffled edges. Add two inner petals as shown. With curving lines, draw leaf shapes with deep notches in the edges.

Advertisement

4. Stems and Veins

­
­

­

Define the center of the flower with several inverted V-shaped lines. Above them, draw a row of tiny ovals. Draw the two stems, making the sides as smooth as possible.

Advertisement

In the right-hand leaf, draw veins with branches, using curved double lines. You can see only the sides of the other two leaves, so draw veins from the smooth line to the irregular line.

5. Shading and Details

­
­

Add many small dots and short lines to the center of the flower. Shade the edges of all the petals and leaves using short lines. Vary the length of the lines.

Shade the bottoms of the flower and bud. Use very short lines to shade one side of each stem. Add a few small spikes at the top of each stem with short, V-shaped lines.

Advertisement

Take a bow. Your poppy drawing is complete! Let's move on to yet another show-stopper -- the gorgeous, golden yellow, daffodil.

Continue to the next section to learn how to draw a daffodil.

 

See all How to Draw articles.

­

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...