How to Draw a Poinsettia in 5 Steps

Poinsettias are nat­ive to the Pacific Coast of Mexico. These fiery flowers are shrubs to small t­rees th­at can actually grow up to 16 feet tall.

Red poinsettias are America's favorite, but poinsettias are also cream colored, orange, and pale green. Some even have marbled leaves.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above poinsettia. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.