How to Draw a Pansy in 5 Steps

A pansy is a beau­tiful garden flower that actually has a face. This flower rang­es in color from gold and orange to purple, violet, and a blue that almost looks black.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above pansy. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.