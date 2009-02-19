How to Draw a Marigold in 5 Steps

Flower Image Gallery Learn how to draw a marigold with our step-by-step instructions. See more pictures of flowers.
A marigold is an annual flower that thrives during the summer months. T­hese flowering plants can grow anywhere from 6 inches to 3 feet tall, and some are even gro­wn as herbs or for their foliage.

Marigolds are popular in landscaping and gardens for their intense color. Marigold flower colors range from yellow and gold to orange, red, and even mahogany. Striped, bi-color, and creamy white colors are not uncommon.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above marigold. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Outline
  2. 2. Sketch the Petals
  3. 3. Finish the Petals
  4. 4. Leaves and Stems
  5. 5. Shading

1. Outline

­

Show the position of the flowers by lightly sketching three circles and an incomplete circle behind one of them. Lightly sketch several stems. Sketch one of the stems so that it bulges out as it meets the circle.

Draw long, pointed leaves on the stems so that pairs of leaves are evenly arranged along the stems. At the top of the drawing, sketch a long stem with an oval-shaped bud at its end.

2. Sketch the Petals

Inside the circles, draw petals using a series of curving, wiggly lines. Draw several lengthwise lines in the bud.

3. Finish the Petals

Add short, curved lines to the petals to make them look tufted. Add a few more wiggly lines to the petals so some of them look as though they are bent back.

4. Leaves and Stems

Redraw the leaves to give each leaf a jagged edge. Draw a line lengthwise through the center of each leaf to show the vein. Redraw all the stems, making sure that each flower has a stem.

5. Shading

Shade the edges of each leaf with short lines. Shade the tops of the stems with lines parallel to the sides of the stems. Shade the flowers very lightly with just a few groups of short lines.

What a stunning mar­igold! Ready to take on a plant that produces a fruit that's appealing to the eye and the taste buds?

