How to Draw a Marigold in 5 Steps

A marigold is an annual flower that thrives during the summer months. T­hese flowering plants can grow anywhere from 6 inches to 3 feet tall, and some are even gro­wn as herbs or for their foliage.

Marigolds are popular in landscaping and gardens for their intense color. Marigold flower colors range from yellow and gold to orange, red, and even mahogany. Striped, bi-color, and creamy white colors are not uncommon.

Advertisement

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above marigold. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.