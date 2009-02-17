How to Draw a Lily of the Valley in 5 Steps

A­lso known as "Our Lady's Tears," lily of the valley is native to Asia and Europe. It can also be found in a limited number of woodland areas in North America. This speci­al flower is popular for it's delicate scent and it's white bell-shaped blossoms that change to red-berries.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above lily of the valley. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.