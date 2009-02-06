How to Draw a Horse in 5 Steps

­Mammal Image Gallery Learn how to draw a horse by starting with basic shapes and adding details. Use this article's step-by-step directions to draw your horse. See more pictures of mammals.
Publications International, Ltd.

You­ can draw this anim­al in a number of different settings: on a farm, on a racetrack, with a cowboy, pulling a carriage, and more. Let your imagination run wild!

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above horse. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body
  2. 2. Add the Legs
  3. 3. Draw Tail and Mane
  4. 4. Add the Details
  5. 5. Trace with a Pen

1. Draw the Body

Draw a kidney-bean shape for the body and a peanut shape for the head. Add a rectangular form between them for the neck.

2. Add the Legs

Draw the two front legs. Sketch the closest back leg in two pieces, one pear shape and one rectangular shape. Add a rectangular shape for the back leg on the far side of the horse. Put in ovals for the ears.

3. Draw Tail and Mane

Draw two long S shapes for the tail and mane. Add the small mane on top of the head. Next, we'll add some personality and detail.

4. Add the Details

Draw ovals for the eyes, nostrils, and ear details. Put pupils in the eyes. Add hooves at the bottom of each leg. Finish this step with lines for the mouth, tail, and mane details.

You're almost done -- see the next page to learn how to polish your artwork.

5. Trace with a Pen

Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.That's it -- your horse drawing is complete!

Now you can color it and display it proudly. If you'd like to learn how to draw other farm animals, you're in luck. Next, we'll teach you the easy way to draw a cow. Go to the next section for the details.

