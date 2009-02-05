How to Draw a Frog in 4 Steps

Amphibian Image Gallery Learn how to draw a frog in just four steps. These instructions and illustrations guide you through each step of the drawing. See more pictures of amphibians.
Publications International, Ltd.

­­­Picture this frog jumping from its lilypad or sitting still, waiting to capture a passing fly fo­r lunch. Once you learn how to draw it, you can draw it again and again.

In this section, we'll show you how t­o draw a frog. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body and Eyes
  2. 2. Draw the Feet
  3. 3. Add the Details
  4. 4. Trace the Lines

1. Draw the Body and Eyes

Draw an apple shape for the body, and add two circles for the eyes. Put in two football shapes for the legs.

2. Draw the Feet

Draw the arm shapes and the webbed back feet. Add curved lines for the leg details.

3. Add the Details

Draw small circles for the eye pupils. Add hand shapes, and draw circles for details on the skin. Put in curved lines for the mouth, back feet, and eyebrows.

4. Trace the Lines

Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines.

Congratulations! You've learned how to draw a frog. Ready to learn how to draw another animal? Simple directions for drawing a sheep are in the next section.

