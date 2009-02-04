How to Draw a Duck in 4 Steps

Learn how to draw this playful d­uck and then place it in any scene you like -- waddling along wit­h its siblings, swimming in a lake, and more. It's easy when you start with basic shapes.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above duck. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.