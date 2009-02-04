How to Draw a Duck in 4 Steps

Bird Image Galler­y Learn how to draw a duck in just four easy steps. Our instructions and helpful illustrations guide you through each step. See more pictures of birds.
Bird Image Galler­y Learn how to draw a duck in just four easy steps. Our instructions and helpful illustrations guide you through each step. See more pictures of birds.
Publications International, Ltd.

Learn how to draw this playful d­uck and then place it in any scene you like -- waddling along wit­h its siblings, swimming in a lake, and more. It's easy when you start with basic shapes.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above duck. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw a Teardop
  2. 2. Draw Wings, Beak and Feet
  3. 3. Draw the Eyes and Feathers
  4. 4. Trace the Duck

1. Draw a Teardop

Draw a curved teardrop shape for the body and a flattened circle shape for the head. Add curved lines for the neck, connecting the head to the body.

Next, we'll add some wings and those famous webbed feet.

Advertisement

2. Draw Wings, Beak and Feet

Draw a smaller teardrop shape inside the body for the wing. Add two shapes for the top and bottom of the beak. Draw an oval for the upper leg and long shapes for the lower legs. For each foot, draw half an oval attached to the leg with webbing across the front.

Feathers and eyes will help bring your duck to life -- learn how to draw them on the next page.

Advertisement

3. Draw the Eyes and Feathers

Draw circles for the eyes and ovals for the pupils. Add a triangle inside the beak for the tongue. ­Finish the sketch with curved lines for feather, nose, and foot details.

Add the finishing touch to your illustrated duck on the next page.

Advertisement

­

4. Trace the Duck

Use a felt-tip pen to trace over the lines you want to keep, and erase the extra pencil lines. Adding white dots to the eyes makes them look wet and more alive.

You've finished your duck drawing! Feel free to practice drawing it again to perfect your skills. Next, we'll show you how to draw a dog -- one of the most popular pets around.

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

See all How to Draw articles.

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...