How to Draw a Daisy in 5 Steps

Whether you prefer to call it a wildflower or a weed, this bright and joyful fl­ower is actually­ very unique. A daisy closes its head at night and opens in the morning. How's that for special?

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above daisy. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print o­ut this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.