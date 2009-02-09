How to Draw a Daisy in 5 Steps

Flower Image Gallery You can learn how to draw this daisy in a few steps. See more pictures of flowers.
Publications International, Ltd.

Whether you prefer to call it a wildflower or a weed, this bright and joyful fl­ower is actually­ very unique. A daisy closes its head at night and opens in the morning. How's that for special?

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above daisy. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print o­ut this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Sketch Circles
  2. 2. Petals and Leaves
  3. 3. Finish the Stems
  4. 4. Ridges in the Petals
  5. 5. Shading and Details

1. Sketch Circles

Lightly sketch circles to show the position of two of the daisy flowers. For the third one, which will be facing slightly to the right, lightly sketch an oval shape. Sketch a small oval for the center of each flower.

Lightly sketch the stems using lines that curve downward from each flower. Use shorter curving lines to show where the leaves will go.

2. Petals and Leaves

Use long, U-shaped curves for the petals. The lines for some petals will start and end at the center circle. Other petals will be behind them.

The lines for these petals will meet the lines of the first petals. Sketch long U-shaped lines for the leaves.

3. Finish the Stems

Redraw the ends of the petals, putting small bumps at the tips. Redraw the centers so the ovals are bumpy, to suggest that the centers are tufted.

Redraw the leaves so the largest ones have irregular indentations. Complete the stems with two sets of parallel curving lines.

4. Ridges in the Petals

Draw tiny circles in the bottom part of each center. Show ridges in each petal by drawing two parallel lines down the center. Draw a line down the center of each leaf to show the vein.

5. Shading and Details

Add some dots to each of the centers to give them more texture. Shade the petals with fine lines at the centers and the tips.

Shade the leaves with fine lines at their tips. Darken one side of each stem with many short lines.

Good Job! Now that you know how to draw a daisy, get ready to draw a "flower for all seasons." Continue to the next page to learn how to draw a pansy.

 

