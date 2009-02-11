How to Draw a Daffodil in 5 Steps

Flower Image Gallery Learn how to draw this daffodil. See more pictures of flowers.
Flower Image Gallery Learn how to draw this daffodil. See more pictures of flowers.
Publications International, Ltd.

A da­ffodil has the unique shape of a trumpe­t. It grows mostly in the Mediterranean and its color is golden yellow or a combination of golden yellow and white.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above daffodil. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Advertisement

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Sketch the Outline
  2. 2. Sketch the Petals
  3. 3. Finish Petals
  4. 4. Stems and Leaves
  5. 5. Detail and Shading

1. Sketch the Outline

­
­

Show the position of the three flowers by lightly sketching ovals. In the center of each one, draw the flower's cup using a U shape and a circle. Sketch the position of stems and leaves with slanting, curved lines.

Advertisement

2. Sketch the Petals

­
­

Using the ovals as a guide, draw oval petals using irregularly curved lines. Draw the second side of each leaf with a slanting, curved line that meets the first line at the top.

Don't worry if your lines overlap the flowers. These lines are guidelines to follow in drawing your final lines.

Advertisement

3. Finish Petals

­
­

Show that the petals curve upward by drawing a second, irregularly curving line inside the first one. At the bottom of each cup, draw a wiggly line to show the petal overlapping the cup.

Give each cup a ruffled edge by drawing a wiggly oval. 

Advertisement

4. Stems and Leaves

­
­

Draw two tiny teardrop shapes in each cup for the flower's center. To show grooves in the petals, lightly draw two curving lines down the centers.

Redraw the lines for the stems and leaves, making sure your lines don't go into the flowers.

Advertisement

5. Detail and Shading

­­
­­

Shade each leaf using long, curving lines parallel to the sides of the leaf. Shade one side of each stem using short crosswise lines. Shade the petals and cups with lines of varying lengths.

Our next flowering plant is the famous tulip. After drawing a daffodil, drawing a tulip should be a piece of cake!

Advertisement

Continue to the next page to learn how to draw the delicate tulip.

 

See all How to Draw articles.

Go to the HowStuffWorks home page.

Advertisement

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...