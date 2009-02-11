How to Draw a Daffodil in 5 Steps

A da­ffodil has the unique shape of a trumpe­t. It grows mostly in the Mediterranean and its color is golden yellow or a combination of golden yellow and white.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above daffodil. You can draw this flower freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. Here, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.