How to Draw a Cartoon Dragon in 5 Steps

Have fun as you learn how to draw a cartoon dragon with our simple instructions.

Although it may look complicated, learning how to draw a cartoon dragon is simple and fun. Once you've mastered drawing a cartoon dragon, you can sketch these cute, cuddly creatures cruising through the sky, perched on a mountaintop, or lounging near a lagoon.

In just five steps, we'll show you how to draw the above cartoon dragon. You can draw this friendly dragon freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out the page to get a closer look at each step.

On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.­

Ready to get started? Pick up your pencil and click to the next page.