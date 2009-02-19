How to Draw a Cartoon Dragon in 5 Steps

Have fun as you learn how to draw a cartoon dragon with our simple instructions.
Although it may look complicated, learning how to draw a cartoon dragon is simple and fun. Once you've mastered drawing a cartoon dragon, you can sketch these cute, cuddly creatures cruising through the sky, perched on a mountaintop, or lounging near a lagoon.

In just five steps, we'll show you how to draw the above cartoon dragon. You can draw this friendly dragon freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out the page to get a closer look at each step.

On each page, we'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it. Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray.­

Ready to get started?  Pick up your pencil and click to the next page.

Contents
  1. 1. Start with Basic Shapes
  2. 2. Add the Face, Arms and Feet
  3. 3. Add Claws and Features
  4. 4. Add Details
  5. 5. Finish with Shading

1. Start with Basic Shapes

­Draw a large pear-shaped body. Sketch an oval for the snout. Above it, add a partial circle for the head. Use two ovals to show the hands.

Draw two long ovals for the feet. Sketch four curved lines for the legs. Add the comma-shaped tail.

2. Add the Face, Arms and Feet

Use ovals (some partial) for the fingers and toes. To show part of the arms, use a U-shape and long J-shape (both upside-down). Attach a short line to one thumb.

­Draw an oval and two short curved lines for the mouth. For the nose, use two partial circles and two J-shapes lying on their sides. Add upside-down V-shaped ears. Form U-shaped brow lines.

3. Add Claws and Features

Sketch partial circles for the eyes. Draw the curved inner ear lines. Use comma-shaped eyebrows. Create teardrop-shaped nostrils. Outline the bottom and the left and right sides of the jaw with short curved lines.

Form two long curved lines down the belly and along the tail. Add claws using thick comma-shaped figures and curved V-shapes. Finish the forefinger on your left with a short line.

4. Add Details

For eyelids, use two check marks. Draw pupils and irises using four lines. Connect U-shapes along the back of the head. Place a curve under these fins. Draw U-shaped teeth.

Form J-shaped, U-shaped, and W-shaped scales. Draw lines along the belly and tail. Connect the tail to the leg on your right with a line. Use two squiggly lines for the knees.

5. Finish with Shading

Darken the pupils, eyebrows, and nostrils. Add shadow lines to the palms of the hands.

Your dragon is complete! By now you should be a bit more confident with your drawing skills.

In the next article, use that confidence to draw a cute cartoon girl.

