How to Draw a Camel in 5 Steps

African Animals Image Gallery Learn how to draw a camel by starting with basic shapes and adding details. Get illustrated, step-by-step instructions in this article. See more pictures of African animals.
Publications International, Ltd.

Camels live in d­eser­t climates and can live for more than 50 years. Some camels have two humps, while others have only one. Fortunately, learning to draw this interesting animal isn't as difficult as it might seem.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above camel. Either draw it freehand while looking at your computer monitor or print out this page to get a closer look at each step.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step. The lines drawn in previous steps are shown in gray. We'll show you an illustration of each step and then give you a description of how to draw it.

Contents
  1. 1. Draw the Body and Head
  2. 2. Add the Front Legs
  3. 3. Draw the Hind Legs
  4. 4. Draw the Feet
  5. 5. Trace and Erase

1. Draw the Body and Head

Draw an egg shape for the body. Add a curved shape for the neck, and finish this step with two ovals at the end of the neck for the head and snout. Next, we'll give the camel a pair of legs.

2. Add the Front Legs

Sketch two long rectangular shapes for the front legs. Camels need four legs to get around, so we'll add the missing pair on the next page.

3. Draw the Hind Legs

Add an oval at the back for the near hind leg. At the bottom of the oval, add a rectangular shape for the lower leg. Make a smaller set of these shapes for the leg on the far side of the camel. Draw ovals for the eyes, nostrils, and ear. Put smaller ovals in the eyes for pupils. Sketch a slightly curved shape for the tail with a teardrop shape at the end.

4. Draw the Feet

Add ovals for the feet. Draw curved lines for the mouth, feet, and tail details. Add some curved lines on the bottom of the neck for hair detail. See the next page for how to finish up your camel drawing.

5. Trace and Erase

Trace the lines you want to keep with a felt-tip pen, and erase any extra lines.

If you want to add a special touch to your camel, use the colored illustration at the top of this page as a guide to color your finished drawing.

