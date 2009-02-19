How to Draw a Cactus in 7 Steps

" " Flower Image Gallery Learn how to draw a cactus and other flowers and plants with our simple instructions. See more pictures of flowers. Publications International, Ltd.

­A cac­tus thrives in extremely dry and hot conditions. These unusual plants req­uire very little water to survive and they can live up to 300 years or more, typically in the desert.

A cactus is both an ornamental plant, due to its spiky appearance, and a crop plant. Some believe a cactus great healing powers.

In this section, we'll show you how to draw the above cactus.

Follow the red lines in each illustration to learn exactly what to draw in that step.