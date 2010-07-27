How -- and Why -- to Choose a Reception Dress

If you've been dreaming about your wedding dress for as long as you can remember, you may not have considered how restrictive, precarious and uncomfortable it can be to actually wear it on the big day. Having your maid of honor follow you into the bathroom so she can hold your train while you use the facilities is only one of the hassles that may be involved in looking amazing in the dress.
It's becoming more common for brides to lose the gown after the ceremony and photo ops are over in favor of an outfit that's little more user-friendly. A quick wardrobe change can mean a lot to a bride who plans on dancing all evening and doesn't want to worry about itchy layers of crinoline or torturous undergarments.
