The Bride's Ultimate Guide to Choosing Her Perfect Wedding Gown

" " The perfect silhouette is out there for you! Frank Gaglione/ Getty Images

No matter what kind of figure you have, there's a dress out there to flatter you beautifully. Tall women should try gowns that give them a long and fitted silhouette. If you're short and petite, trumpet style dresses will work for your figure, but beware of tea-length gowns -- they'll make you appear shorter than you really are!

Girls with fuller figures might like tight-fitting dresses made of heavy, sturdy fabric; loose fabric will hang off of curves and won't flatter. Wearing a corset (which can work wonders) is a great way to appear svelte in any gown. If you have more of a boyish figure, opt for a mermaid silhouette, which creates an hourglass. Also, choosing a dress with ruching at the bust can help a small chest appear larger.

Advertisement

You only get to wear your wedding dress once in your life, so make sure the gown you choose is a direct representation of your style. While you might like some of today's trends, like larger-than-life, avant-garde style ruffles, be mindful that you don't want to look back on your wedding photos years from now and feel like your dress was over the top. However, pockets are one no-regrets, trendy addition to wedding dresses that we want to see more of -- perfect for stashing a tube of lipstick for touch-ups throughout the night! If you're nostalgic and want a retro-inspired look, go for a short shift dress or a long gown with a high neckline and lace sleeves.

One traditional style that's both popular and flattering is the strapless gown. "Strapless has been a huge success because most women look good in it. But it has to be made well and fit correctly; otherwise, you will be tugging [on the dress]," says wedding gown designer Robert Bullock of Birnbaum and Bullock. Whatever your style, make sure that you feel comfortable -- there's nothing worse than a dress that sags or pinches when you want to dance all night!