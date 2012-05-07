How to Find the Perfect Wedding Shoes

" " Even if you're the only one who may see them, make your wedding shoes special anyway. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

You don't have to be a shoe snob to want the perfect wedding shoes. Your veil may be lovely and your dress may be divine, but once you're wearing that white, cream or colored confection, your delightful shoes are one of the few things you'll actually be able to see and admire when you're not looking in a mirror. Sure, appreciative glances are great, but won't it be nice to look at your manicured and massaged tootsies and see them wrapped in spectacular shoes?

There are some other things you might want to think about, too. Your gown may see the light of day once, but those awe inspiring shoes could become part of your eveningwear wardrobe when you choose them carefully. This isn't farfetched. One big trend in wedding shoes for 2012 is earth tones and colored wedding shoes. Some experts speculate that the cost conscious bride wants something more to take away from her wedding celebration than a lifetime of memories and a photo album. She wants shoes she can wear again -- and again. If you love shoes, or just love the idea of wearing your wedding memories on special occasions (like your anniversary), consider buying wedding shoes that are indulgent but multifunctional.

Advertisement

Your wedding shoes should also be structural wonders. They need to bear your weight and support your feet so you can appear sure and graceful as you walk down the aisle. The perfect wedding shoes should look spectacular, but they should also fit your feet.

That's not all. The shoes you choose should fit your comfort level, too. We aren't talking about width and length here. If you're used to schlepping around in flip flops and running shoes, making the jump to a 4-inch heel for your wedding may be as hard as making the jump to light speed without Han Solo to help. To wear the shoes of your dreams, you may have to practice and prepare.

On the next pages, we'll look at some important ways you can put your best foot forward when buying wedding shoes. Dressing your feet has never been so much fun.