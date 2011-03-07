10 Popular Beauty Treatments for Brides

A lot of planning goes into a wedding, but this massive to-do list pales in comparison to a bride's must-do agenda. From smooth hair and sparkling teeth to vitamin-drenched skin and a cellulite-free backside, there's no shortage of beauty treatments promising a more gorgeous version of yourself, come walk-the-aisle time.
We've rounded up our top 10 favorite beauty treatments, all designed to give you a beautiful edge on your big day. And, just in case you aren't a trust-fund baby or a future royal, we've also earmarked a few DIY treatments offering similar effects for significantly less money.
Advertisement