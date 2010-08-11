10 Old, New, Borrowed and Blue Bridal Accessories

" " Image Gallery: Bridal Veils Here comes the bride, all dressed with fabulous accessories! See pictures of bridal veils. Image Source/ Getty Images

You've got the gown, but you may be having a hard time choosing your accessories -- especially if you're a traditional bride following the "something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue" rule.

This little saying dates back to the 1300s, and brides have been taking it to heart ever since. The four items are tokens of good luck. According to wedding lore, if the bride carries all these items with her on her wedding day, she's sure to have a happy marriage.

So, what does it all mean? Something old is a token of remembrance of your life before marriage. Something new represents your new life with your husband-to-be. Something borrowed is a reminder that you and your husband won't face the world alone -- you have friends and family by your side. And something blue is a symbol of fidelity and purity.

You can always accessorize with just one or two tokens that cover all your bases. At my wedding, I wore my deceased grandmother's engagement ring, which served beautifully as my something old and something borrowed.

Whether you're a Conventional Cathy or a Thoroughly Modern Millie, you'll be inspired by our list of 10 fabulous bridal accessories