A Well-groomed Groom

If your fiancé is anything like my husband, chances are good that he puts on an Oscar-worthy performance of despair anytime he has to get even remotely dressed up (read: can't wear flip-flops and wrinkled cargo shorts where he's going).
Since many men seem to be physically allergic to nice clothes, it can be a real challenge to have them looking their GQ best on the big wedding day. Ideally, the groom will put aside his grooming-related grievances long enough to look his best at the altar. If you're concerned that he'll cut corners or that he's just plain clueless when it comes to manscaping, read through this article with him. Perhaps he'll take our friendly suggestions to heart -- and maybe adopt a grooming ritual that he keeps up long after the vows. (Major emphasis on the "maybe," of course!)
