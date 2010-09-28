Should you go with infrared photography for your wedding?

" " If you're uncertain about going infrared all the way, your photographer can create a similar effect in some of your wedding photos using Photoshop. Photo courtesy Allen Gunn Studios

While infrared film showcases landscapes beautifully, it doesn't capture small details as favorably. If the photographer takes any close-ups of you, your eyes can appear unnaturally black, and your skin tone may be distorted. Darker complexions tend to reflect light and will give off infrared's attractive glow, but lighter skin can photograph in very pale shades. Dark clothing will appear black, and lighter clothing will give off infrared's white glow. Earth-toned cosmetics will photograph well, but red lipstick photographs white. And if you're trying to hide a tattoo, keep it away from the camera: Infrared film showcases body ink clearly and distinctly.

Most modern digital cameras can be modified to recognize infrared light, but you'll want a knowledgeable photographer to capture your most special moments. Mastering infrared photography techniques is extremely difficult, and it takes a true professional to know what filters and which lenses to use, as well as what type of environment and elements will result in the best photograph. What's more, there are risks handling the film. Infrared film is significantly more delicate than other types, and it must be briefly stored in a cool, dry place prior to being developed. Once the photographer is ready to develop the film, it must be unloaded in total darkness, then processed immediately. If an amateur photographer fails to follow these precautionary measures, the film could develop incorrectly and every photograph would be lost.

These liabilities shouldn't deter you if you love the style of infrared photography. Seek out an experienced photographer, and keep infrared photographs to a minimum. Most brides would agree that it's always best to have a variety of photographs to choose from!