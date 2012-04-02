Do You Dare? DIY Wedding Cakes

The DIY movement is in full swing and it's made the average Josephine confident enough to give it the old college try in practically all areas of life. From amateur carpenters swinging their first hammer to novice farmers raising chickens and growing their own veggies, tackling jobs with your own two hands has an undeniable appeal. Part of the nature of DIY is saving money you'd normally pay a professional, but there's also the allure of learning and possibly mastering a new skill; not to mention the gratification that comes with doing something successfully all by yourself. But the key word here is success. For every car repair or plumbing job that goes well, there are 10 more horror stories where a professional was eventually called in after a failed DIY attempt.
While it may be OK to risk an error in a simple home construction job or a DIY garden, there are other big events in your life that don't get any do-overs; namely, your wedding day. Planning and executing a wedding is not an easy task, and most DIY wedding planners save at least a few things for the professionals, with the dress and the cake leading the way.
Advertisement
Baking isn't rocket science, but unless you know your way around an oven, it definitely has enough pitfalls for beginners that your wedding cake probably shouldn't be your first effort. But if you've got even some basic baking skills, there's no reason you shouldn't give a DIY cake a go if you're feeling brave. Flip the page for a few tips on how to get it just right on your big day.