Ultimate Guide to All-inclusive Honeymoons

You've exchanged rings and said your "I dos." You've cut the wedding cake and danced your first dance. Now all that's left of the getting-married hoopla is the honeymoon. But where should you go and where should you stay? The answer for nearly a third of all honeymooners is an all-inclusive resort, says Geri Bain, the author of "Modern Bride Honeymoons and Weddings Away."
The term "all-inclusive" typically refers to a resort or hotel at which a single fee covers not only your accommodations, but also extras like all of your meals and drinks, on-site activities like kayaking and windsurfing, shows and entertainment, and even taxes and tips.
Once primarily associated with bland rooms and even blander buffets, congested pools and beaches, and lackluster service, all-inclusive resorts have made great strides in the last decade or so. Some are downright luxurious, offering niceties like high-end suites, concierge and butler service and sumptuous spa treatments.
In addition to varying levels of quality and service, all-inclusives are also categorized as either family-friendly or couples-only. Not surprisingly, many honeymooners opt for the latter, wanting that extra peace and quiet and added air of romance (including the chance to sunbathe nude if it's allowed). Some couples, however, especially the growing number of them honeymooning with their own kids in tow, don't mind the multigenerational vibe.
