Ultimate Guide to All-inclusive Honeymoons

Now that you know the ins and outs of all-inclusives, are they the right choice for your honeymoon?

We've mentioned already that an all-inclusive can save you money and aid in budgeting, but it can also save you time and trouble. After the endless hours and stress involved in wedding planning, you may find it a tremendous relief not to have to organize a honeymoon as well. Sure, some research is involved in choosing where you want to go, but a lot of that can be alleviated with the help of a seasoned travel agent.

On the downside, some newlyweds may find a stay at an-inclusive too limiting. Perhaps you like to get out amongst the natives and sample the local color and cuisine instead of having to stay on property. Or, if you don't eat and drink that much and all you're interested in doing is relaxing by the pool, then you might feel like you're not getting your money's worth. On the plus side, plenty of couples come back from an all-inclusive honeymoon convinced that they did more and tried more than they would have otherwise because it was included in the price of the package.

Then there are those of you who might cringe at the thought of having to eat at the same four or five restaurants the entire trip or having access only to your particular resort's activities and facilities. One solution is to bring along a little extra spending money for outside meals and excursions, or staying at all-inclusive that allows privileges at its nearby sister resorts, which often have completely different eateries and amenities.

Ultimately, your choice of honeymoon destination depends on you and your bethrothed's wants and needs. So take a mental snapshot of your ideal honeymoon and decide if an all-inclusive resort fits into the picture.