Is a destination wedding right for you?

Most people first consider a destination wedding because they want to get married in an exotic location. Whether that's on the beach in the Caribbean or in the snowy mountaintops of Colorado, saying your vows in an exhilarating location might be right up your alley. There are many places to choose from, so make sure to think about what kind of atmosphere you want on your big day. A funky island vibe? Big city energy? Do plenty of research on your prospective location. You want to be absolutely sure it's the best choice for you and your fiancé as well as your guests before getting too deep in the planning process.

You may just fancy a small, intimate wedding with your closest family and friends with an added touch of excitement from a destination locale. To make things even more thrilling, you can easily turn wedding festivities into a long weekend or weeklong vacation for you and your guests. This not only gives you more time to spend with your loved ones, but also helps them get their money's worth out of their traveling expenses!

Although it seems crazy, a destination wedding can often be less expensive than a traditional wedding. How is that possible? You're likely to have fewer guests attending, and you can obtain good group rates from hotels and resorts. Most couples even feel that they can make their big day a little more special and have more of what they want since their guest list is likely to be smaller, which provides you with a much lower cost on items like food. Some destination wedding locations even offer wedding packages that include a cake, flowers and other fun perks.

Finally, you may have family located all over the country (or even out of the country) that will have to travel no matter where you have your wedding. In this case, why not have them travel somewhere awesome?

Next, let's look at some reasons why a destination wedding might not be your cup of tea.

TLC Tip If you're feeling terrible about some people missing out on the fun of your destination wedding, plan a reception when you get home for anyone who wasn't invited or couldn't make it to the ceremony.