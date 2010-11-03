10 Registry Dos and Don'ts

If you're trying to decide whether to open a wedding registry, our advice is to do it! Your guests will thank you for taking the time to make gift buying easy and stress-free for them; after all, they want to give you something you really want. Choosing not to register could result in receiving multiples of an item, and no one needs five toasters.
Some department stores even host registry parties complete with appetizers, wine and a gift bag. Get excited and prepare to have a great time! Registering can be a fun activity for every couple -- that is, if you plan accordingly. To help ease your stress level when registering for wedding gifts, we've organized a list of dos and don'ts to help guide you through the process seamlessly.
