The Bridesmaid's Guide to Planning a Wedding Shower

Planning a wedding shower may seem complicated, but it's really just a get-together with you, the bride, the groom and their best friends and family.

Big flower arrangements, stuffy dresses and boring conversation are all things that probably come to mind when you think about bridal showers. Luckily, you're throwing a wedding shower, which means that you can invite the guys and make it a true event! With so many fun ideas floating around these days, you can easily create a wonderful experience for the bride, groom and anyone else who comes to the party. Surrounded by loved ones and getting showered with gifts and affection is a huge perk for the affianced couple, and you get to be the one to give it to them. Consider it an important job!

One of the very first things you need to do is solidify a big picture view of the shower. Determine a budget you're comfortable with and frequently consult it as you plan to make sure you're staying on track with your finances. If you're throwing the shower with other bridesmaids and/or groomsmen, divide the costs so everyone pays an equal amount. Next, settle on a date, time and location. Most wedding showers are held up to two months before the wedding and no later than two weeks before.

Then you need to decide on a location. Some wedding showers are big events, with group outings to a faraway location like Las Vegas or Atlantic City, while others more closely resemble a traditional bridal shower and take place at a local spot, often the host's home. You can also throw the party in a private room at a restaurant or at a sentimental location for the couple, such as the spot of the proposal.

You need to start planning your food options at this point as well. If you want a brunch-themed shower, plan on having it mid-morning rather than in the middle of the afternoon. Be sure to check the bride and groom's schedule -- you don't want to plan a shower that the guest of honors can't attend!

Finally, choose a theme. There are so many creative options for wedding showers, you can't go wrong. Mexican fiesta, tea party, modern chic or picnic lunches are just a few ideas to consider. Think about creative decorations you can use to match the theme, whether it's checkered tablecloths for a picnic shower or sombreros as centerpieces for a Mexican lunch. If you have the budget, you may even want to travel to a location that fits your theme -- imagine a Mexican fiesta in Mexico!