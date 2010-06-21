10 Original Themes for Your Bachelorette Party

Let's face it -- the classic drunk and stupid bachelorette party simply won't work for every woman. If your favorite bride-to-be isn't the type to enjoy a night on the town, something slightly more sophisticated might be in order. Skip the loud bars and cheap liquor and head to a local vineyard for a stylish alternative to the traditional nightclub. Many vineyards will create a customized experience just for your party, including tours, demonstrations and, of course, wine tastings. Sample some unique blends along with basic cheese and finger foods, or choose a vineyard that provides a full lunch out on the grounds.

Let the bride decide whether to make this a formal affair, where each guest breaks out her favorite little black dress, or whether she'd prefer to keep it casual. Hire a limo or party bus so no one has to drive, or find a tour group that will transport you to several vineyards over the course of the day. Don't forget to pick up a few bottles of the best wines for the bride to share with her hubby-to-be!

