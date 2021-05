" " Underwear Challenge : Uneven Breasts. See pictures of proper business attire. DCI

Yachiyo is 5'2" and she considers herself "round and chunky."

Underwear Issue:She shows off her camisole that has a built in bra, which she considers "convenient." Yachiyo guesses that her bra size is a 38C, but Stacy thinks she is wrong.

Advertisement

Yachiyo was diagnosed with breast cancer and her right breast is now smaller than her left breast. She finds it hard to find a great fit for bras now.

* See more Underwear Challenges