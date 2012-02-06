Lingerie Guide: Your Sexiest Look for Valentine's Day

There are many sides to every woman, but in lingerie styles just as in shoes, hair color and reading material, each lady has a favorite type. Is your dresser drawer awash with white cotton? Red lace? Silky black maxi gowns or, oh my, leather and latex?

Deciding what you feel sexiest (and most comfortable in) is a logical place to start when planning your look. It's pretty simple to figure out and will help you narrow down your options. So, what's your best angle of seduction?

Demure -- You feel sexiest in white and pale pink, and you like to leave a lot to the imagination. What he doesn't know can only excite him. Look for white cotton trimmed in lace, full-coverage tops and bottoms, and luxurious jersey knits that just barely graze your curves. Cami sets, knee-length gowns, and subtly sexy, soft cotton chemises -- possibly with a dainty floral print all girly and bashful -- are nice options here.

Elegant -- You're as classically stylish in your underwear as in your full-length, black cashmere coat, Hermès scarf and tall boots. In lingerie, this can mean a lot of silk and satin in dark tones, and nothing too sheer -- it's nice to keep a little under wraps. Consider tap shorts, a satin corset set, black demi bra and bikini panties, or a very low-cut, full-length gown. Pointy-toe high heels, thigh-high stockings and garters can take the look up a notch.

Effortless -- You're casual, no-nonsense and possibly sporty in your dress, and you love all that is seamless and neutral. Comfort and ease are crucial: You feel your sexiest there, lounging barefoot and fresh-faced. Some options here include clingy one-pieces, simple, silky teddies, boy-short sets and long, jersey column gowns.

Playful -- You've been known to wear skirts with knee socks and never shy away from a fun print. Your underwear might have polka dots and your nightgowns could be short, pink and ruffled. Try a mini, body-con chemise, boy shorts with crop top, or stretch-silk mini with bandeau in pink or red -- it's Valentine's Day, after all. Opaque, printed thigh-highs can complement the look.

Risqué -- You don't shy away from leather, and you may have a French maid costume stashed in your sexy drawer. To you, there's no such thing as over-the-top, and garters are one of the tamer items in your repertoire. Consider leather bustiers, string thongs, and teddies and bra-and-panty sets with cut-outs in all the right places. Over-the-knee boots can be a great finish.

Of course, there's nothing wrong (and so much that's right) with trying something new, so if you're feeling bold, go for it. Just make sure it's a style you'll feel confident and comfortable wearing, since that's the quickest way to sexy. If you feel equally comfortable in more than one category, just pick whichever look you'd like to master this Valentine's Day, and embody it.

With your angle of seduction in mind, your next stop is the lingerie Web site, store or catalog, where you'll implement the next bit of knowledge that will help you look your sexiest.

Color Theory Whether you're a girl who loves bold colors or are solely into neutrals, choose wisely. Bright colors, pale colors and prints will tend to highlight, while dark colors and solids will help to minimize.