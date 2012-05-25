Creating Eclectic Style With Clothes You Own

" " You don't have to buy a new wardrobe to come up with a unique, but still fashionable, look. Hemera/ Thinkstock

Some women have a knack for throwing random pieces of clothing together and creating a look that not only makes them stand out, but also causes them to appear incredibly stylish. You can be one of those ladies, too, and you don't even have to go shopping to achieve an eclectic look. You can do it right with the clothes in your own closet.

Having an eclectic sense of style means that you can put together different fashion pieces that on the hanger seem like they wouldn't go together, but when you put them on, the overall look works. Start by searching in your closet for some basic wardrobe pieces. Flattering jeans, black pants and black skirts are essential building blocks because you can pair them with trendier tops. Use items like a classic cable-knit sweater, a black or white T-shirt and a nice button-down blouse.

Use these basics with other pieces in your closet that might be a little trendier. Try taking a pair of jeans or solid-color pants and pair them with a patterned top. To add flair, put on a jacket that has a different pattern on it.

If you're really into mixing prints, take a skirt that has one type of print, say, a large flower, and pair it with a top that has small blooms on it. You can even wear different types of prints together, like a stripes and graphics. As long as they have similar color elements, they'll go together.

Another way to create an unusual look is to match colors counterintuitively. Black and brown can work together, if you wear them right. Don a black T-shirt with jeans and throw on a brown belt. Other options are colors that are adjacent to each other on the color wheel, like red and pink, or complimentary colors like purple and yellow. Even putting together different shades of the same color, like light blue and dark blue, can create an interesting look.

Other ways to create an unusual style is to pair fancy pieces with basic items, like wearing sneakers with a nice dress or a T-shirt with a frilly skirt. Mixing seasonal clothing also does the trick. Don't be afraid to wear a bright summer color with your winter sweater. Throw on a chunky cable-knit sweater over your summer dress.

Accessories also can help you create an eclectic look, and, no, they don't have to match. Mix metals, pair chunky watches with sleek bangles. Bags, scarves, shoes and handbags in the same color also help bring a polished look to your mixed-patterned outfits.

Once you're finished putting together your eclectic look, take a step in front a mirror and admire your work. You may even want to take a picture for later reference. There's a fine line between eclectic and fashion faux pas, so be sure not to cross it. That said, embrace the possibilities and have fun experimenting with your clothes. You never know -- you may create a whole new you!