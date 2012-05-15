How to Look Flawless With Very Little Makeup

Today, foundation is no longer just cosmetic. It protects your face from pollutants and bacteria and gives skin a smooth, even look. Here are a few tricks for a natural, light makeup look:

Use primer: A foundation primer with silica "fills" in lines, smoothing your skin so foundation won't cake up or sink into wrinkles.

Warm it up: Warm your foundation in your palm, giving it a more liquid consistency that goes on smoothly

Other options, in lieu of foundation, include tinted moisturizers, concealers, mineral powder or bronzers; these will even out your skin tone, giving your face that smooth, silky look. Likewise, look for foundations described as "sheer" and "lightweight."

Here are some other ways to get a natural look with makeup.

Blush: The "Seinfeld" character, George, described his ideal blind date as having "a pinkish hue." In reality, most women apply blush too low and often too heavy, looking like Bozo the Clown. For a healthy, natural glow, cream blushes are a great option or try a cheek stain that simply enhances your natural color without the sharp color of traditional blush.

Eyes: Eyes are the windows to your soul, so even when going for a light look, focus on your eyes. A neutral, all-over lid color or a tinted eye primer is easy, looks natural and evens out the eyelid's color. If you don't like mascara, curl your eyelashes to define them. If eyeliner is too heavy for you, omit it, applying extra coats of mascara and really working the brush into the roots of the lashes.

Lips: To avoid Great Aunt Hilda's "old lady red" that always bleeds into her wrinkles, exfoliate your lips by brushing them with a toothbrush. Then, choose a tinted lip balm (with SPF) that gives you moisture and a touch of color, making your lips look younger. Lip stains and light, neutral glosses have the same effect and give you a natural look that Aunt Hilda wouldn't dare wear.

Harvard says Yes to that CoverGirl Look Results from a study a Harvard University professor conducted with cosmetics giant CoverGirl showed that people perceive women who wear cosmetics as more likable and trusting. Not that you need to look like an extra from "Moulin Rouge," but that slight touch of color on lips, eyes and cheeks, combined with a smooth skin tone creates a competent, confident look that people find attractive.