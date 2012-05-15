How to Look Flawless With Very Little Makeup

So, how does Eva Longoria's character, Gabrielle, on TV's "Desperate Housewives," look so gorgeous when she wakes up on Wisteria Lane? Well, unlike other housewives across the world waking up, Longoria is wearing makeup.
One of makeup's greatest tricks is to help you look like you're not wearing any at all. And, thankfully, you don't have to be a celebrity. You too can have a flawless face using just a touch of makeup. But, first, you've got to have the basics.
Any makeup, heavy or light, looks best on healthy skin. A good skin regimen should include these steps:
- Cleanse and moisturize your skin daily. Clean with gentle cleansers, mild water temperatures and pat your skin dry, leaving on some moisture. Use a good moisturizer morning and night. It's quick and simple but it's amazing how many women omit this routine, adding years to their faces.
- Exfoliate a few times a week. Use an exfoliating cloth or a facial scrub to slough the dead skin away, renewing your skin's healthy glow. Removing that topmost layer allows products like moisturizers to penetrate into your skin. For oily complexions, exfoliation unclogs pores that cause you to break out.
- Live a healthy lifestyle. Say yes to daily sunscreen, with both UVA and UVB protection, and no to smoking which damages your skin's collagen and elastin. A diet with foods high in vitamins (A, C and E) and antioxidants as well as plenty of water gives your body and your face a glow. And, regular exercise keeps you healthy, manages weight and de-stresses you, which fights those fine lines and wrinkles that stress can cause.
In your youth, you have the skin you're born with; as you age, you get the skin you work for. Now read how to use makeup to complete that flawless finish.
