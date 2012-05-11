Tips for a Bold Smoky Eye

" " Scarlett Johansson's shocking pink smoky eye at the 2010 Tony Awards provided a theatrical touch of color. Jemal Countess/WireImage/ Getty Images

There are times when you want to be subtle; when you want your makeup to say "professional" or "natural" or "laid-back." These times call for neutrals, pale shades and an overall light touch.

And then there are times when all that goes out the window in the name of sex-appeal and glamour and your eyes cry out for deep, dark and sultry -- a smoky eye, and not the downplayed, daytime kind.

Always sexy, the smoky-eye style can still be taken up a notch or three with different shades, techniques and creative extras. To begin with, a simple change of color: Ditch the tan, grab the black.