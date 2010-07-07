The Pluck-a-phobe's Guide to Eyebrow Shaping

" " Afraid to pluck? There are other options. Pixland/ Thinkstock

In the words of the immortal Elle Woods (of "Legally Blonde" fame), "Why let someone else do for you what you can do yourself -- except in the case of eyebrow maintenance." Truer words may never have been spoken. A pair of tweezers, a set of unruly eyebrows and your untrained self can often be a disastrous combination. It's painstaking -- and painful -- work, and some of us just don't have the patience or the know-how to tweeze every little hair by ourselves.

So, what are your options for eyebrow grooming if you've sworn off tweezers? Should you find a professional eyebrow guru, or can you wax at home? Is there a perfect eyebrow shape for your face? And how do you keep your brows looking neat and well-groomed between appointments? We'll answer all these questions and more -- and tell you about a surprising new eyebrow trend.