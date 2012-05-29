2012 Eyeshadow Trends

Bold colors and bright pastels are all the rage in eyeshadow this season.


Every morning your alarm goes off. After hitting the snooze button a time or two, you get up and start your same routine: brush your teeth, make the coffee -- extra strong if it's a Monday -- pick out your outfit, do your makeup, grab your keys and you're out the door.

About halfway through your commute, you find yourself wondering why time goes by so fast and wishing, hopelessly, that you could stop it for once and make the weekend last a little longer. Sounds like you're in a workweek rut. Maybe it's time to try something new. Why not make it a new eyeshadow trend to spice up your look and bring some of that weekend fun into your work week? If it doesn't stop time, it will certainly stop passersby as they admire your fashionable and chic new look. We'll tell you tons of ways you can glam up those eyes!

Contents
  1. Pastels
  2. Rose Gold
  3. Orange
  4. Matte Colors
  5. Purple
  6. The New Smoky Eyes

Pastels

Straight off the runways of New York and Paris comes the pastels trend. While the word pastel might conjure up images of Easter eggs -- and a slight feeling of disgust -- challenge yourself to see beyond that. Instead, think of the new pastel eyeshadows as anywhere from romantically charming to cheeky nostalgia. This trend goes way beyond Easter baskets with colors like sea spray, dove gray, cotton candy and mint chip ice cream.

To really make the colors pop, experts suggest using cream-based shadows instead of powder. Balance it out with a touch of soft pink on your lips and not much else. The key with many eyeshadow trends is to let your eyes shine by playing down the rest of the makeup on your face.

Rose Gold

Who doesn't want a little bling? But if you can't afford the real, 14-karat thing on your finger, don't fret. You can shine even brighter with gold on your lids. Gold sparkles aren't that new to eyeshadows. In fact, they pop up almost every summer, because they so perfectly complement sun-kissed skin. What's new about gold this year is the to-die-for rose gold tint that's been all over the red carpet on stars like Megan Fox and Zooey Deschanel. Just the rose gold jewelry that's seen a comeback, this color trend will take you back to the Roaring '20s with a modern twist. This versatile shade can be played up or down. Whether you're a biker chick or a glam goddess, there is a shade of rose gold for you.

Orange

If you're feeling particularly daring, orange is the color for you. While this trend isn't right for everyone, if it works for you, it's the perfect way to brighten up a rainy day. Stars like Fergie have embraced this bold color with bright tangerines and burnt orange hues. If you're feeling a little uneasy about this trend but like the look on others, get your toes wet with a light brush of tangerine. It will give you the same unique sizzle, but on a much more manageable scale. Just be realistic. Some skin tones don't agree with the color and instead of looking bold and fun, your eyes could end up looking like spring allergies have set in. If it's not for you, there are plenty other trends to make your own this year.

Matte Colors

For years, we've been hearing that less is more. But we haven't let this affect how we make up our eyes. Well, now is the time to embrace this age-old saying. Defy your standard shimmery colors of eyeshadow for a played down matte look. Just as with pastels, cream shadows are a good bet here. This trend allows you to continue using that favorite color you just can't give up. No need to completely give up your old ways; just give them a new vibe with a matte finish. And, since this color is just as perfect during the day as it is at night, it's the ideal day-to-night option for busy days when you're going straight to an event from work.

Purple

The British Royals are everywhere in the news. From William and Kate's first year of marriage to the Queen's Jubilee, it's hard to miss their glamorous lifestyle. But now you too can feel like a royal just by trying a new eyeshadow hue. Purple -- the color of royalty -- is this year's "it" shade. Just ask Kate Middleton; we're sure she'll agree. Purple shadows come in many unique shades, but all pair perfectly with a raspberry lip color. Shimmery lavenders, bold eggplants and sheer plums are all worth a try. After all, this color looks great on almost every skin tone.

The New Smoky Eyes

Blue might not be the new black, but it certainly is a fun new twist on the smoky eye. While smoky eyes never seem to go out of style, you're sure to turn a few heads by using a strong navy hue instead of the standard blacks and grays. You'll notice it brightens up the look a bit, without taking away from its boldness. Remember, just as with the typical smoky eyes, it's best to downplay the rest of your makeup -- especially your lipstick. You don't want to match a bold red lip or rosy pink cheeks with a blue smoky eye, or you may end of looking more like a clown than the fashionista that you are.

Lots More Information

