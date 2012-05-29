2012 Eyeshadow Trends

" " Bold colors and bright pastels are all the rage in eyeshadow this season. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Every morning your alarm goes off. After hitting the snooze button a time or two, you get up and start your same routine: brush your teeth, make the coffee -- extra strong if it's a Monday -- pick out your outfit, do your makeup, grab your keys and you're out the door.

About halfway through your commute, you find yourself wondering why time goes by so fast and wishing, hopelessly, that you could stop it for once and make the weekend last a little longer. Sounds like you're in a workweek rut. Maybe it's time to try something new. Why not make it a new eyeshadow trend to spice up your look and bring some of that weekend fun into your work week? If it doesn't stop time, it will certainly stop passersby as they admire your fashionable and chic new look. We'll tell you tons of ways you can glam up those eyes!