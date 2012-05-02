Enhancing Your Cleavage With Makeup

In the era of women of every age getting cheek and chin implants, breast enhancement surgery seems old school. But even though you weren't particularly blessed in the bust department, you know that breast augmentation just isn't you. And you really only need some help taming the ladies in certain outfits. Haven't you wondered how small-breasted starlets rock some great cleavage on the red carpet? Fortunately, you don't need a personal stylist and a makeup artist to fake it 'til you make it.
The combination of the right bra and a little makeup can make even the tiniest of tatas stand out. In fact, Hollywood studios used to have entire departments dedicated to creating impressive bosoms. But before you get started with the makeup, let's make sure you have the right bra for the job. You want a push up bra that lifts your breasts and squeezes them together. If you're extra small, consider using silicone inserts to fill out the parts of your bra that are loose. But don't get a bigger bra than you need -- this will only make your boobs look smaller.
