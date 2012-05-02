Enhancing Your Cleavage With Makeup

A little makeup done right can really trick the eye!
In the era of women of every age getting cheek and chin implants, breast enhancement surgery seems old school. But even though you weren't particularly blessed in the bust department, you know that breast augmentation just isn't you. And you really only need some help taming the ladies in certain outfits. Haven't you wondered how small-breasted starlets rock some great cleavage on the red carpet? Fortunately, you don't need a personal stylist and a makeup artist to fake it 'til you make it.

The combination of the right bra and a little makeup can make even the tiniest of tatas stand out. In fact, Hollywood studios used to have entire departments dedicated to creating impressive bosoms. But before you get started with the makeup, let's make sure you have the right bra for the job. You want a push up bra that lifts your breasts and squeezes them together. If you're extra small, consider using silicone inserts to fill out the parts of your bra that are loose. But don't get a bigger bra than you need -- this will only make your boobs look smaller.

Tips for Enhancing Your Cleavage With Makeup

To get started, you need two bronzers -- one that's darker than your skin and another one that's shimmery and light -- plus a soft powder brush. You should put your bra on first and your dress or shirt if possible. You can just cover the neckline with a paper towel or tissue to keep from getting makeup on it.

For the first step, dip your powder brush in the dark bronzer and shake off the excess. Start where your bra strap meets up with the cup and apply the bronzer along the curve of that area and then down the inner edge of your cleavage. Do this on both sides and the crescent shape will make your breasts look more voluptuous and round.

Next, brush the light bronzer down the middle of your cleavage. This shade catches the light and creates depth. Sweep some across your collarbones too, which draws the eye up so your boobs seem to sit higher. Then, wipe the powder brush clean and go over the areas with a gentle circle motion to blend any stripes. You can also dust the upper half of your breasts with the lighter bronzer to offset the darker color in your cleavage. Just be sure you don't use too much and that the powder isn't super shimmery.

