Pepper Pastor's Hair Tips

See what Pepper Pastor has to say about hair.
See what Pepper Pastor has to say about hair.
TLC

One of Cover Shot's hair guru's, Pepper Pastor says that, "being a good hairdresser means caring about people and helping them see not just what's out there, but what's beautiful from within. I want to nurture and honor who you are." Pepper offers the following tips to help you with your hair dilemmas.

Choosing a Stylist:

The most important consideration in choosing a stylist is the comfort factor. Hair styling should be a collaboration between you and your stylist, a balance of input and decision-making from each person. A stylist should not be intimidating or overbearing with opinions. It's your hair and you know it better than anyone. However, a stylist should not be totally passive or content to give you the same style for the next 40 years. They should be able to suggest ideas for new styles while considering your lifestyle and preferences.

Advertisement

When searching out a new stylist, go in for a free consultation (most reputable stylists will be happy to provide one). Do some homework first: As you go through your monthly magazines, tear out examples of great hairstyles you might want to try. Bring your examples in with you, so you and the stylist can discuss what would work, what wouldn't and why. This is a great test to see how collaborative they will be, and how comfortable you feel bouncing ideas off of them.

See the next page to get more hair tips.

Advertisement

Hair Tips for Going Out

Going Out:

It's quick and easy to glam up your hair for a night on the town. Applying some hair spray to the roots of your dry hair and immediately blow-drying it upside down will give subtle but fashionable body. A great trick for any hair type.

Office to Party:

Getting off work late and running to party with no time in between? Adding some barrettes, pins or other fun hair adornments is great for livening up the locks.

Advertisement

Curly Hair:

If you are blessed with a curly mane, here are some tips just for you: When getting your hair cut, make sure there is a strong shape to cut, that the layers don't get too stringy or overly textured. Don't be afraid of layers, but they need to be the right layers, which are vertical layers, rather than layers that are too horizontal. For curly hair, moisturize, moisturize, moisturize. Use a deep conditioning product once a week.

Use a light leave-in conditioner when you style. Let your hair air-dry, rather than blow-drying it. You can let hair dry in ringlets by wrapping hair around a finger and letting it air-dry. Be gentle. Don't comb, brush, scrunch or over-touch hair. The thicker your hair, the more product you need. If your hair has finer texture, still use a generous amount of product, but coarser hair will absorb more, so layer it in. However, if your hair starts to fall, you've put in too much.

Hair Pieces: 

It’s easy to make your own clip-in hair pieces to add body or length to your hair in a way that will look natural (unlike those terrible mall extensions that are fake hair and usually don’t match people’s hair color). Beauty supply stores sell lengths of human hair in a variety of colors. You can pick out the color that will match best for you. 

They also sell clips that you can sew the hair to with a few quick stitches. Just clip the hair in and you're set. The key is to only use real human hair extensions. Artificial hair cannot be styled or washed like real hair, so it will always end up looking fake.

Advertisement

Lots More Information

Related Articles

Citation

Featured

Advertisement

Loading...