Awesome Hair Takes Over Atlanta at Bronner Bros. Hair Show

" " A former competitor serves as host model for the February 2018 fantasy competition at the Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show on Feb. 11, 2018. Khiry Clements/HowStuffWorks

Bronner Bros. is the name, and beauty is the game. The Bronner Brothers hosted their 71st bi-annual hair and beauty expo on Feb. 10-12, 2018, in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center. It's billed as the largest gathering of stylists, exhibitors and beauty enthusiasts in the U.S. and is hosted by the oldest African-American owned beauty company in the country.

More than 35,000 attendees, including barbers, stylists, students and emerging artists descended up the ATL. Past participating stylists include Neal Farinah (Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj), Sam Fine (Tyra Banks, Iman), Kim Kimble (Mary J. Blige) and Andre Walker (Oprah, Halle Berry), to name a few.

This year's show held the return of the famous fantasy hair competition, which had a superhero theme. The contest gave stylists the opportunity to completely go over the top with hairstyles in hopes to win the coveted title of fantasy champion. Entrants boasted inspired looks ranging from Captain America to Edward Scissorhands. Guests watched in amazement and recorded like mad on their phones as the models took the stage with their breathtaking hairdos. The expo also hosted The Ultimate Battle of the Schools, which gave barbers and stylists a chance to compete for cash prizes and more for their schools.

HowStuffWorks went to the February 2018 show, and here's what we saw.

" " Two models show off their "Avatar"-themed haircuts after the Andis Total Look Barbering Competition on Feb. 11, 2018. Khiry Clements/HowStuffWorks

" " Former competitors prepare backstage to serve as host models for the February 2018 fantasy competition at the Bronner Bros. International Hair and Beauty Expo. Khiry Clements/HowStuffWorks

" " A model in the Andis Total Look Barber Competition strikes a pose after receiving honorable mention for this fiery haircut on Feb. 11, 2018. Khiry Clements/HowStuffWorks

" " A model from the barber battle strikes a pose with his Jamaican-themed hairstyle and matching outfit. Khiry Clements/HowStuffWorks

" " Contestant No. 7 with a master-of-cutting "Edward Scissorhands" theme patiently awaits the judges' verdict for the fantasy hair competition on Feb. 11, 2018. Khiry Clements/HowStuffWorks

" " James Bronner awards Tiffany Thames (second from left), owner/operator of Main Attraction Hair Studio in Kernersville, North Carolina, and model (middle) Tiffany Hyman first place in the fantasy competition. Thames' hair style theme was "restoring and reflecting the natural true beauty that has been lost within one's self." Khiry Clements/HowStuffWorks

" " A well-coiffed barber prepares backstage as the judges vote on a winner for the Andis Total Look Barber Competition on Feb. 11, 2018. Khiry Clements/HowStuffWorks

" " A runway-ready model sports a red-hot look after the Andis Total Look Barber Competition on Feb. 11, 2018. Khiry Clements/HowStuffWorks